NASS Adopts June 12 As Annual Presidential Address Day

The National Assembly on Thursday, formally adopted June 12 as the day for the President of Nigeria to address a joint session of the legislature.

The decision was taken on Thursday, June 12 during a special Democracy Day sitting at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where Tinubu delivered a commemorative address to lawmakers.

Presiding over the joint session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the formalisation of the date following a motion raised by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

“Mr President, in the eloquent speech by the Honourable Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, he raised a motion that June 12 should be formalised as the Presidential Day of Address to the joint session of the National Assembly. I hereby put the question,” Akpabio said, drawing responses from the floor.

“Those in support of the motion, moved and seconded, say ‘Aye’; those against say ‘Nay’. The ‘Ayes’ have it,” he ruled.

Addressing President Tinubu directly, Akpabio added, “Mr President, that is the motion of the National Assembly, done in your presence. Mr Speaker, the statistics do not lie—we are quite happy with the data you rolled out and the House that we all run”.

