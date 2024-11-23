NASRE Foundation Hosts Third Media Outreach, Prioritizes Health, Insurance For Journalists

Share

The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) Foundation has provided financial support to ailing veteran journalists and the families of deceased journalists while emphasizing the importance of insurance investments and diversified income streams.

The media outreach event, which marked the foundation’s third edition, took place on Thursday at the Blue Roof, Lagos Television Premises. The initiative brought together media practitioners, corporate sponsors, and legal and financial experts to address the pressing challenges faced by journalists in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the President of NASRE Foundation, Mr. Femi Oyewale highlighted the foundation’s mission to support journalists in need. Represented by the Vice President of the foundation, Mr. Idumonza Isidahomhen, Oyewale noted that the beneficiaries were drawn from various states and media organizations across the country.

“The foundation was established out of a deep passion for addressing the challenges faced by media professionals,” Oyewale stated. “This outreach marks the third edition of our empowerment initiative.

“We are driven by compassion and a desire to support journalists who face numerous challenges. Journalism as a profession is often underappreciated, with little reward for those who practice it diligently.”

He added that this year’s program incorporated lectures on health, insurance, and creating additional income streams to help mitigate the risks and uncertainties faced by journalists, particularly after retirement.

The sponsors of the outreach included the NSIA Foundation, MediaCraft, Lagos Television, and the Royal Iwere Foundation, whose contributions were instrumental in supporting the beneficiaries.

The Managing Director of NSIA Insurance, Mr. Moruf Apampa, represented by the Head of Research and Product Development, Mr. Murtala Hammed, commended the NASRE Foundation for its vision. “We strive to ensure that, regardless of challenges, our customers and partners can still find reasons to smile. NSIA Insurance is committed to being a dependable partner through both good and bad times,” he remarked.

Other notable contributions came from Mr. Damilola Towobola, a lawyer, who applauded the foundation’s efforts and pledged health insurance for three beneficiaries. He also emphasized the importance of ethical journalism and accurate reporting, urging journalists to verify their sources diligently.

Additionally, Mr Gbenga Shaba, a media consultant, stressed the necessity of multiple income streams for journalists. He highlighted the importance of financial literacy in ensuring a stable future for media professionals.

The outreach benefitted over 20 individuals, including ailing journalists, widows, widowers, and other vulnerable members of the media community. Participants lauded the initiative, with many describing it as a lifeline for those struggling with the economic and health challenges often associated with the profession.

NASRE Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to empowering journalists, with plans to scale up future outreach programs and reach more beneficiaries across the country.

For subsequent outreach, the Foundation called on corporate organizations, public and private institutions and individuals across strata to extend both material and financial support to the Foundation so that more media practitioners with varying degrees of challenges can be supported.

Share

