NASRE Foundation Holds 3rd Edition Of Media Outreach Programme Thursday

The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) has announced the third edition of its Media Outreach Programme, scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2024, at LTV 8, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, from 12:00 pm.

In a statement issued by NASRE’s Media Director, Lateef Owodunni, explained that the last outreach for the year will not only focus on supporting vulnerable journalists, such as widowed and ailing members of the fourth estate, but also aim to empower active journalists through impactful sessions on health, insurance, and entrepreneurship.

“Our goal for this last edition of our outreach for the year is to broaden the scope of support we offer. Beyond providing relief to vulnerable journalists, we are introducing sessions on health, insurance, and entrepreneurship to ensure active journalists gain valuable insights that can positively impact their careers and personal lives,” Owodunni stated.

The Media Outreach Programme, which has benefitted numerous journalists in its earlier editions, is designed to foster solidarity, growth, and resilience within the media community.

This third edition promises to bring together media professionals, associations, and stakeholders in an inspiring and empowering atmosphere.

NASRE invites journalists, media associations, and enthusiasts to participate in this landmark event, which highlights the importance of care, collaboration, and innovation in addressing the challenges faced by those in the journalism profession.

