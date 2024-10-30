NASoW Urges Tinubu To Inaugurate Nigerian Council For Social Work

Share

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has declared that the delays in the constitution and inauguration of Nigerian Council for Social Work is undermining the effectively of Social Work profession in the country.

The association appealed to President Bola Tinubu to constitute and inaugurate the Nigerian Council for Social Work without waisting more time.

NASoW made the declarations on Wednesday in an open letter signed by its National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha and addressed to President Tinubu.

The letter which has been submitted at Aso Villa in Abuja was made available to journalists through the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Musliudeen Adebayo.

Mustapha in the letter titled “Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Urgent Need to Constitute the Nigerian Council for Social Work” said social workers in the country are concerned by this delay, which has left the profession without necessary oversight and regulation, risking its integrity and effectiveness.

