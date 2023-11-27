NASoW Kicks Against Inauguration Of Social Work Council

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), the umbrella body of all professional social workers in the country, has challenged the inauguration of Nigeria Council for Social Work, saying it lacks procedural merit.

The association noted that the inauguration of the council without its contribution is contrary to the Act. NASoW National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha made the declaration in a statement through the National Public Relations Officer of the Association, Mr. Musliudeen Adebayo on Friday.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Council for Social Work (Establishment) Act 2022 which has been gazetted was signed by former President, Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022.

However, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs yesterday invited some individuals for the inauguration of a pioneer Nigeria Council for Social Work. Reacting, the NASoW President described the step taken by the Ministry as an aberration to the Act.