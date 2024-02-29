NASMEs: Chairman Seeks Support For Contribution To GDP

Chairman, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Lagos State Chapter, Yeye Modupe Dada, has demanded support from her members in Lagos to contribute immensely to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Dada, who disclosed this at a news conference to unveil her vision for NASME, Lagos Chapter, in Lagos, recently, stated that her vision was aimed at enhancing support for entrepreneurs within the Nano, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) ecosystem.

Dada, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of O.B.A Integrated Global Ventures and the first female Lagos State chapter chairman, said that her focus included fostering collaboration, facilitating access to finance, prioritising capacity building initiatives, cultivating networking opportunities and access to market, and developing value- oriented programmes aligned with business cluster strategies.

She said that her administration would strive to revive inactive members, emphasising empathy and regular team visits as well as to be a mouthpiece to entrepreneurs on sustainability and continued operations in the present worsening economic situation in the country. “In the same vein, there will be a robust working and mutually beneficial relationship with the national body of the association,” Dada said.