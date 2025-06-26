NASME Urges FG To Adopt Revolving Fund Model For MSME Financing

Share

In a bold policy proposition aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s approach to enterprise development, the Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has called on the federal government to abandon its reliance on one-off intervention funds in favour of a revolving fund mechanism tailored to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at the 4th African Union MSMEs Forum, NASME President Abdulrashid Yerima stressed that enduring progress in the sector would remain elusive without a sustainable financing structure.

He argued that the current ad-hoc disbursement model lacks the capacity to meet the longterm funding requirements of MSMEs, which remain the bedrock of job creation, industrial output, and poverty alleviation in the country.

“What we are advocating for is a revolving fund mechanism,” Yerima said during a panel discussion. “Intervention funds should not be one-time disbursements.

They should be structured in a way that ensures continuity—so that when one group benefits and repays, another group can also access the same opportunity.”

He acknowledged the modest gains achieved through previous federal interventions, especially via the Bank of Industry (BOI), but stressed that more systemic and inclusive strategies were now imperative.

He urged the federal government to develop a comprehensive national MSME financing strategy, anchored on the pillars of industrialisation, trade facilitation, and employment expansion.

Yerima further recommended that such a strategy be built around blended finance models—combining public funds and donor capital to crowd in private sector participation.

