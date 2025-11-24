NASME Holds 20th Int’l Summit, Exhibition With Exhibitors

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) is set to hold its 20th International Summit and Exhibition, with the international and local exhibitors expected to participate on Friday.

National President of NASME, Engr. Abdulrashid Yarima, who announced this in a statement released to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Benue State, via the association’s Publicity Scribe, Mr Gadafi Asemanya.

Engr. Yarima said the 774 local governments in the country, their chairmen as well as women leaders and youth groups are expected to attend the summit, which has its theme: “Revolutionising Job Creation, Income Generation, Poverty Reduction through MSME Development and growth”.

He further disclosed that Nigerian entrepreneurs, businessmen, men and women are to converge at the occasion scheduled to take place at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, RMRDC Corporate headquarters, Abuja.

The NASME National President passionately appealed to stakeholders, Captains of Industries, Entrepreneurs, Industrialists, Financial Institutions, Organisations and Businessmen and women to take advantage of the international summit to showcase their products.

While wishing all delegates a successful outing ahead, Dr Abdulrashid equally appreciated all NASME partners for their immense support for the MSMES International Summit and Exhibition 2025.