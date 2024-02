The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has been announced as the New Telegraph Governor of the Year Award for Agricultural Development.

Governor Idris who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK bagged the award alongside other outstanding Governors.

Presenting the award, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin and Managing Director and Editor of Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Ayodele Aminu.