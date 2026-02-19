Nasir El-Rufai: 4 Men Docked For Allegedly Obstructing EFCC From Discharging Duties

The Police yesterday arraigned Ibrahim Ayuba, Idris Abubakar, Haruna Isah and Abdulrahman Ibrahim before a Magistrates’ Court, Wuse, Abuja, for allegedly obstructing the EFCC from discharging its duties.

The police charged the defendants with joint act, unlawful assembly, inciting disturbance and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty. The prosecuting counsel, Donatus Abah told the court that the EFCC petitioned the FCT Police Commissioner through the DPO, Galadima Police Division on Feb.16.

Abah alleged that while the com- mission was investigating a case involving former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the defendants and others at large violently obstructed the staff from performing their duty.

He added that the defendants incited the public against the EFCC by flying a banner with the inscription “Nasir El-Rufai Solidarity Vanguard” with the intention to cause breach of the public peace.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 79, 100, 114 and 145 of the Penal Code. The defendants however, pleaded not guilty. The Magistrate, Sunday Adukwu, admitted them to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one reliable surety each.

Adukwu ordered that the sureties must be from grade level 7 Civil or Public Servant adding that failure to produce the sureties, the defendants should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Center. He adjourned the matter until April 13 for trial.