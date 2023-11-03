NASFAT President Urges Parents To Ensure Their Wards Acquire Both Islamic, Western Knowledge For Better Society

The National President of Nasrul- Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Mr. Niyi Yusuf has urged muslim parents to ensure that their children acquire both Islamic and western education and knowledge for a better society.

He stated this in Abuja at a special prayer for leaders and the Nation, organised by Nasfat Central Mosque, Gudu Abuja. Mr. Yusuf described western and Islamic education as a tool for building a desired and trusted generation, emphasized the need for parents to commit their time and resources to the development of their children’s education.

He added that, “the first revelation of the Qur’an is about seeking knowledge. So, I enjoined everyone to seek knowledge, both religious knowledge and western knowledge. Knowledge is beneficial.” Leading the prayers for the Nation, the Chief Imam of Gudu District Central mosque, Dr. Shuaib Sarajudeen expressed optimism that the President Bola Tinubu led administration will overcome the numerous challenges facing the nation.

“The nation has been blessed, it is only when we have little patience and then with faith in Allah and with prayers, Nasfat believes that everything shall come to normal.” The cleric while reminding the leaders to uphold the virtues on principles of trusting justice, tasked them to be patriotic in the discharge of their duties.