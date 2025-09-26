NASFAT, Organisation With Governance Structures, Strategic Clarity, Others –Oyeweso

A renowned Historian and prolific author, Prof Siyan Oyeweso, in his new book: “Nasrul-LahiL-Fatih Society: The First 25 Years,” has said the story of the Nasrul-LahiL-Fatih Society (NASFAT), a Muslim organisation, is one of dedication, resilience, divine reliance and excellence.

The book, launched recently at the YarAdua International Conference Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, has also been described as an archival document, a leadership manual and a spiritual roadmap, as the first 25 years of NASFAT is a profound testimony to what unwavering belief in Allah (SWT), guided leadership and community spirit can achieve over time.

In his review of the 360-page book, published by University of Lagos Press and Bookshop Ltd, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics Nigeria, Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, stated that Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society: The First 25 Years, presents a detailed account of NASFAT as an organisation with governance structures, strategic clarity and operational efficiency.

In the review, tagged: “Chronicling Excellence in Religious Affairs: A Review of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society: The First 25 Years,” noted that the work captures the enduring spirit of an Islamic revivalist organisation born from the yearning to connect meaningfully with Islam in theory and practice in the face of growing secular pressures and systemic distractions.

According to him, the book is one such compelling narrative of a Society constantly on the move, an amazing work painstakingly assembled, richly documented, and spiritually inspiring.

“This book offers more than a mere retelling of events; it is a testimony to divine favour, human commitment and the possibilities that emerge when Islam is approached with intellectual depth, professional know-how, spiritual commitment and organisational excellence.

It is a book that attests to the enormity of what can be achieved when passion embraces vision and mission,” Adedimeji said in the review. The book, he said, captures the enduring spirit of an Islamic revivalist organisation born from the yearning to connect meaningfully with Islam in theory and practice in the face of growing secular pressures and systemic distractions.

He added: “The book is an archival document, a leadership manual and a spiritual roadmap. It narrates the extraordinary journey that began as a Sunday Asalatu gathering for professionals, which has grown into a global Islamic organisation with branches in Nigeria, Africa, Europe, and North America, with a world class university, thriving businesses, and a missiondriven outlook on human development.

“As there is no help except from Allah, as NASFAT’s motto evinces, this book reports how Allah has blessed this Society with visionary leaders and the trajectory of the transmutation of a seed planted through the pioneer ten nuclear families in the Lagos suburb of Dopemu on March 5, 1995 to a formidable tree, with deep roots in Nigeria, and branches spread across the world, in just 25 years, 1995 – 2000.

“Prof Siyan Oyeweso deserves commendation for preserving the living soul of NASFAT, its struggles, its faith, and its enduring legacy in a work that is as spiritually resonant as it is organisationally comprehensive with grace, scholarship and narrative clarity.

This book stands as a luminous testament to remembrance, responsibility and reliance on Allah. Yet, it is more than a historical documentation. It is a da’wah tool guide for future generations, and testimony to the enduring relevance of Islam in the 21st century.”