NASFAT Open to Collaboration, Advances Humanity Cause, Says Onike

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Imam Morufu Abdul-Azeez Onike has said that, NASFAT is always ready to collaborate with anyone or group that is interested in advancing the cause of humanity, most especially if the mission of such a group or organization aligns with the mission of Nasfat:

To develop an enlightened Muslim society nurtured with true understanding of Islam for the spiritual upliftment and welfare of mankind. Onike stated this in a release issued after the meeting held by Nasfat delegation with the British Deputy High Commissioner, HE Jonny Baxter at the Lagos residence of the latter in Lagos.

While highlighting the successes of the parley, Onike mentions that NASFAT’s delegation discussed the following with the British Deputy High Commissioner: The mission and vision of the society and the society’s spread all over the world, the UK inclusive.

The society’s policy thrust known as HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah), and several achievements of the society under each item in the policy thrust were highlighted. The Deputy High Commissioner was also told of the ten agencies of NASFAT, all of which have objectives linked to the HELD agenda Several partnerships NASFAT has had with UNICEF, The Carter Centre, John Onaiyekan Foundation, Islamic Education Trust/Da’wah Institute of Nigeria and others.

He was made aware that NASFAT is all about making the world a better place for all, irrespective of ethnic, religious or social differences. The solid structure and corporate governance of the society was also discussed. In response, the Deputy High Commissioner expressed pleasure at the strides being made by the society. He said he was quite impressed.

The NASFAT delegation further informed the Deputy High Commissioner of the General Conference of the society coming up between 2nd and 5th May, 2024 at Milton Keynes in the UK , and invited him to the event. Other members of the Nasfat delegation were Engr. Kamar Olawuyi, Nasfat National Project Secretary;

Alhaja Ganiyat Babalola, Coordinator of Nasfat’s Initiative on Ending Violence against Children, Women and Girls and Representative of the Women Wing, Sister Aishat Muhammed- Nasfat Legal Officer.