NASFAT Loses Prominent Imam to Car Crash

…On His Way to Asalatu

Popular Islamic group, NASFAT, has lost one of its prominent Imams, Noah Abdul-Kareem, to car crash in Lagos. It was reported that Abdul-Kareem was, until his death, the Imam/missionary, Mafoloku Branch of NASFAT.

The Group, which confirmed his death in a statement, maintained that the deceased died in a fatal road accident while going to Asalatu on Sunday morning. We are deeply sad to announce the passing of our Mafoloku Branch Missioner, Imam Noah Abdul-Kareem. “He died in a fatal road accident while going to Asalatu on Sunday morning.

“His corpse is at Akinpelu Police Station, Oshodi. We are aware that the branch, some NASFAT Missioners and some members of the family of the deceased are making efforts to secure the release of the corpse from the station. “We urge all the missioners who live in places close to Oshodi to join the family at the station and give support where necessary till the Imam is buried according to Islamic rites.

“We were all impressed by the sterling performance of the deceased when he led Adhkār at the Tahajjud programme of the Headquarters held just two days ago. It is painful to know that such a talented Imam is gone so early in life.” The group however pray Allah to accept the return of our brother, forgive him and grant his bereaved family the fortitude to bear this painful but unavoidable loss.