NASENI’s Katsina Institute Reaches 80% Completion Stage

The construction works at the Engineering Materials and Equipment Development Institute (EMEDI) in Katsina State, a division of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have reached about 80 per cent completion.

A team from the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee led by the Ag. Director of Administration and Human Resources at NASENI, Mrs. Yetunde Ajayi paid a visit to the project site to see the status of construction works.

EMEDI Katsina was established to undertake Research and Development (R&D) works in Engineering Materials and Infrastructure for the production of various sections and sizes of science equipment and machines.

Upon completion, the institute will be empowered to facilitate the development of silica abundance in the state, utilizing modern techniques, methods and tools.

The Monitoring and Evaluation team carried out an inspection of the project site on Monday, 17th February 2025.

Received by the Project Manager of EMEDI Katsina, Dr. M. S. Abdullahi, the team visited the 20-hectare land where the institute complex is currently undergoing construction.

The land which was handed over to NASENI by the Katsina State government, currently has an Administrative block, nearly completed; a Production and assembly workshop completed; a Gatehouse and a Perimeter fence, phase one also completed.

During the monitoring and evaluation process, the Consultant of Alims & Associates Ltd., Engr. O. O. Kashim and consultant of Ground Scope and Residences Ltd., Engr. Hassan Abdulraheem both assured of their commitment to ensuring that all awarded projects will be completed and handed over to the Agency in due time.

The Monitoring and Evaluation team also visited The NASENI Skills Acquisition Centre, Zangon Daura, Katsina State and met the consultants, contractors and workers on site.

Inspecting the project which consists of a Gate House and Perimeter Fence, an Administrative Block, a Skill Acquisition Workshop Phase 1 and a Skill Acquisition Centre Phase 2, the team was also briefed about the security challenges bedevilling the area.

With the perimeter fence already completed, the consultants explained all that was done to provide adequate security to the equipment and structures on site.

The NASENI Skills Acquisition Centre when completed will provide job opportunities for youths, create wealth and promote national growth and development.

