NASENI Will Leverage On Digital Media For Industrialization Drive – Halilu

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr Khalili Halilu, has said the agency will leverage the power of digital media in communicating Nigeria’s industrialisation drive through NASENI and promote the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

While declaring open a 3-day Training Workshop for the Agency’s Staff Writers and Online Media Partners with the theme, “Enhancing Effective Delivery of Communication Objectives in a Changing Digital Environment”, on Wednesday at NASENI Headquarters, Abuja, the EVC stated that the Agency was committed to driving Nigeria’s industrialization through innovation and technology.

He added that effective communication was therefore vital to achieving this pursuit and that the outcome of the training will enable the team to amplify the Agency’s message further, engage its audience, and showcase achievements.

According to him, the training was amongst the series of ongoing training courses aimed at enhancing capacity development for staff and repositioning the Agency for greater service delivery. “I believe that the knowledge gained during these three days will in turn increase your understanding and capacity to deliver on the job of propagating positive messages about our Agency.”

The EVC of NASENI said: “As we navigate the ever-evolving digital media landscape, it is crucial that we stay focused on the content of our narratives while keeping ourselves abreast of the latest trends, ethics, tools, and best practices. This training is designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in these roles.”

In her goodwill message, the Coordinating Director, Planning and Business Development Directorate, NASENI, Dr Mrs Nonyem Onyechi, urged the participants to make the best of the knowledge and skills gained from the workshop and to utilize them to promote the Agency’s products, and research and development initiatives.

Earlier In his welcome address, the Director of Information, New Media and Protocol, Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan noted that with the visionary leadership of Mr. Halilu, NASENI is now the leading technology Agency of the Federal Government, driving the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government, whose focus primarily is the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Highlighting the importance of the workshop, he said it will ensure a paradigm shift for more strategic and deliberate narratives to tell compelling technology-innovation-driven new Nigeria economy through NASENI with Halilu in the driver’s seat.

Also speaking, the Lead Consultant and Chief Executive Officer, of Fort Realm Global Limited, Mr. John Bakare, the organizer of the workshop, said it aims to build the capacity of NASENI’s Information and Communication team and its media partners, equipping them with strategic skills necessary to design and implement robust communication strategies, including social media plans, to enhance the Agency’s public outreach.

