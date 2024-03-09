NASENI to Raise Numbers of Female Engineers

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has said the Agency would double the number of female engineers in Nigeria over the next five years.

Halilu made this pledge on Friday at NASENI headquarters, Abuja, during the official launch of “Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her” (DELT-Her), an event which also coincided with the global commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD).

Delt-Her, according to Halilu, is an initiative, a subset of Delta-2 programme, floated to close the gender gap in engineering practice in the country, inspire next generation of female engineers, provide financing support for new ideas and projects, translating them into viable businesses, and ultimately to strengthen the entire engineering ecosystem.