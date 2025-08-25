NASENI Secures $2bn Commitments, 40 Market-Ready Products Under Tinubu

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) said Nigeria has witnessed progress in technology transfer, with over 1,000 applications from global companies received in just one year.

Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Halilu, said this during President Bola Tinubu’s interactive session with Nigerians in Japan, on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) last week.

According to him, the accelerated Technology Transfer Programme approved by the President has already attracted $2 billion in commitments, while also simplifying the application process through a seamless online platform.

He said: “We have moved from being a research and development agency with only prototypes on the shelf to an implementing agency with 40 market-ready products.”

According to him, NASENI has signed a deal with a Japanese company in the area of nanotechnology, which will establish four factories in Nigeria. Halilu expressed confidence that more Japanese firms would take advantage of the enabling policies to invest in the country.

He also highlighted ongoing projects, including a 40-hectare renewable industrial park, an electric vehicle assembly plant, and other technologydriven initiatives designed to boost industrialisation and create jobs.