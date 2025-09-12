NASENI-PICTT Launches DELTA-2 Second Call For Proposals

…As FG Insists on Commercialization of R&D Results to Boost the Economy

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have launched the second phase of the DELTA-2 Programme 2nd Call for Proposals, which will focus on the Commercialisation of all R&D outcomes in different fields of the economy.

The Delta-2 Project is a bilateral collaboration by the Federal Government of Nigeria through NASENI-PICTT and the Czech Republic through the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic (TA CR) targeting submissions from innovators, technology entrepreneurs and researchers in Nigeria across mining, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, science and engineering, etc.

The 1st Call for Proposals under the Delta-2 programme was launched in 2022, following which grants were disbursed by NASENI to winners of the approved projects to scale up their enterprises.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr. Dahiru Mohammed, said Delta-2 Project has become a major driver of innovation, economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria, saying it is aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s technological growth through international collaboration.

“The DELTA-2 Programme is a catalyst for job creation, enhanced productivity and the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It will help reduce dependence on imports while boosting Nigeria’s global competitiveness,” he stated.

He highlighted the achievements of the previous call for proposals launched in May 2022, which attracted 285 submissions from Nigerian researchers and companies, out of which 25 projects were funded in 2023, resulting in innovative products and services across agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and other strategic sectors, which have already created jobs, built capacity and advanced technology transfer.

In his keynote speech, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, noted that DELTA-2 had the potential to be a catalyst for Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem, adding that the decision is already yielding results.

“Today, we can point to the stories of 12 beneficiaries from the First Call, Nigerians who are working on diverse projects across our country.

“From renewable energy solutions to advanced materials, from agricultural technologies to manufacturing innovations, these projects testify to the power of applied research to solve real problems, create jobs, and deliver products and services that meet the needs of our people”, he remarked.

Halilu noted that what makes DELTA 2 unique is its focus on outcomes. “It is not research for the sake of research, it is research with purpose and market in mind. It is research that leads to new knowledge, new skills and new products. It is research that bridges the gap between the laboratory and the marketplace, between ideas and impact.

“It is also a bridge between nations — between Czech enterprises and Nigerian innovators, between European expertise and African creativity. Together, we are building partnerships that accelerate progress, foster mutual respect and inﬁnite possibilities for both our countries”, he emphasised.

The NASENI boss further stated that DELTA-2 projects being supported by NASENI will respond not only to the current needs of the society, but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow — from climate change to digital transformation. Therefore, he called on researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs in Nigeria to make use of the opportunity once again.

In his remarks, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, said the “The theme is clear, it is to generate research outcomes that will lead to new products, new processes, apply results that directly enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness, create jobs and open new markets at home and abroad.”

He noted that the Delta-2 Projects’ priority areas range from agriculture and food technology, renewable energy, mining and industrial development, health and health technologies, advanced manufacturing, digital mobility, climate technology and defence innovations, which align strongly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let me emphasise, this is not research for shelves. This is research for impact. Every funded project must deliver tangible, scalable and commercially viable outcomes that respond to Nigeria’s real challenges and opportunities”.

He called on Nigerian researchers, companies and innovators to seize this opportunity to build a greater Nigeria through innovation and technology transfer.

In her goodwill message, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the initiative reflects the visionary leadership of President Tinubu’s administration in encouraging fresh ideas and innovations that can move the country forward.

“This is another day of success and progress for Nigeria. It shows how much we have achieved in technology and innovation as a nation,” she remarked.

She praised NASENI’s leadership under Halilu for advancing Nigeria’s science, innovation, and technology agenda, while appealing for a similar project to be extended to Nigerians in the diaspora.

Also speaking, Special Assistant to the President on Trade, Investment and Industry, Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, commended NASENI and PICTT for aligning their efforts with President Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy agenda, emphasising that technology transfer is central to achieving industrialisation.

“We must strengthen our industrial capacity to attract both global and domestic investments and to compete strongly on the global stage,” he added.