NASENI-PICTT Inaugurates Delta-2 Second Call For Proposals

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have launched the second phase of the DELTA-2 Programme-the 2nd Call for Proposals, which will focus on Commercialization of all R&D outcomes in different fields of the economy.

The Delta-2 Project is a bilateral collaboration by the Federal Government of Nigeria through NASENIPICTT and the Czech Republic through the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic (TA CR) targeting submissions from innovators, technology entrepreneurs and researchers in Nigeria across mining, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, science and engineering, etc.

The 1st Call for Proposals under the Delta-2 programme was launched in the year 2022, following which grants were disbursed by NASENI to win- ners of the approved projects to scale up their enterprises.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr. Dahiru Mohammed, said Delta-2 Project has become a major driver of innovation, economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria, saying it is aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s technological growth through international collaboration.

He said: “The DELTA-2 Programme is a catalyst for job creation, enhanced productivity and the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).