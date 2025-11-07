NASENI, PICTT Grant N229m To DELT-Her 2.0 Awardees

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in partnership with the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) has granted the sum of N229 million to 14 awardees of the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her 2.0) initiative.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held at the Agency’s headquarters, yesterday, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu stated that DELT-Her represents an opportunity platform through which women can turn bold engineering ideas into solutions that change the world.

The NASENI boss stated that out of the 9,925 project proposals, 14 women engineers emerged as awardees, receiving N229 million in grant funding to advance their innovative projects across critical sectors such as agriculture, clean energy, health, mobility, digital security and environmental sustainability.

He said NASENI believes that gender inclusion is not charity, it is strategy, as every woman empowered through DELT-Her represents new capacity for the nation’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem with a unique perspective that drives better designs, smarter products and more human-centred innovation.

According to him, “the first edition of DELT-Her in 2024 ignited a movement by empowering six outstanding female engineers with N70.5 million in grant support to develop pioneering innovations. This year, DELT-Her 2.0 attracted 9,925 project proposals, compared to just 120 applications in the previous year.”

Halilu added that “from mentoring 30 school girls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2024, the programme scaled in 2025 to reach over 150 girls across Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa and the FCT, providing mentorship, bootcamps and fabrication kits that have inspired them to develop their own prototypes.”