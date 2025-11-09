NASENI, PICTT Empower 14 Female Engineers With N229m Innovation Grants

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in partnership with the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), has awarded ₦229 million in innovation grants to 14 female engineers under the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her 2.0) initiative.

Speaking at the award ceremony held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at NASENI’s headquarters in Abuja, the agency’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, described DELT-Her as a transformative platform designed to help women turn bold engineering ideas into practical solutions that drive national progress.

Halilu disclosed that the 14 awardees were selected from an impressive pool of 9,925 project proposals, a remarkable leap from the 120 applications received in the programme’s inaugural edition in 2024.

The winning projects span critical sectors including agriculture, clean energy, health, mobility, digital security, and environmental sustainability. “Gender inclusion is not charity, it is strategy,” Halilu said. “Every woman empowered through DELT-Her represents new capacity for our technology and manufacturing ecosystem bringing fresh perspectives that yield better designs, smarter products and more human centred innovations.”

He noted that the first edition of DELT-Her in 2024 empowered six outstanding female engineers with ₦70.5 million in grants. Building on that success, the 2025 edition expanded its mentorship programme from 30 girls in Abuja to over 150 across Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, and the FCT offering bootcamps, fabrication kits, and mentorship that inspired them to create their own prototypes.

Chairman of PICTT, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru, lauded the awardees’ ingenuity and resilience, saying they exemplify the untapped potential of Nigerian women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“As we celebrate these milestones, we must sustain the momentum,” he urged. “DELT-Her must continue to bridge opportunity gaps and fuel national development.” Representing the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NASENI, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to indigenous innovation and gender inclusion in science and technology.

“A nation that builds its technology builds its destiny — and one that empowers its women secures its future,” he said. Also speaking, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Udoka, commended NASENI and PICTT for their foresight and consistency, noting that DELT-Her aligns with the Federal Government’s broader vision of technological self reliance, industrial growth, and national competitiveness.

With the DELT-Her 2.0 awards, NASENI and PICTT have signalled their intent to make women not just participants but leaders in Nigeria’s engineering and innovation ecosystem.