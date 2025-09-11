NASENI, NIDCOM Partner To Drive Diaspora Innovations

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) are working closely to explore new ways of building innovations and technology, using the expertise and skills of Nigerians living in the diaspora, as well as those at home.

The Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu and the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during a strategic meeting at NIDCOM headquarters described this collaboration as a “timely intervention”, noting that it will help connect Nigeria’s local innovators with scientists, engineers, technologists, and entrepreneurs in the Diaspora.

Halilu, highlighted NASENI’s key projects, including Revolut, a payment platform already serving thousands of Nigerians with low-cost, real-time transfers; the Innovation Hub and Incubation Programme, which funds Nigerian scientists and innovators, both in home and diaspora; and Delta-2, a partnership with the Czech Republic entering its third phase this September to bring new technology and international collaboration to Nigeria.

He said his visit to NiDCOM was to present two key projects: a governmentbacked payment platform, similar to Revolut, designed to be seamless, flexible, multi-currency, and to provide real-time monitoring at affordable rates, while the second project aims to engage Nigerians in the Diaspora, particularly in science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, to develop practical projects that can grow the economy.