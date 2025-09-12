NASENI, NIDCOM Partner To Drive Diaspora Innovations

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) are working closely to explore new ways of building innovations and technology, using the expertise and skills of Nigerians living in the diaspora, as well as those at home.

A statement from NASENI said the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, and the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during a strategic meeting at NIDCOM headquarters described the collaboration as a “timely intervention”, noting that it will help connect Nigeria’s local innovators with scientists, engineers, technologists, and entrepreneurs in the Diaspora.

Halilu highlighted NASENI’s key projects, including Revolut, a payment platform already serving thousands of Nigerians with low-cost, real-time transfers; the Innovation Hub and Incubation Programme, which funds Nigerian scientists and innovators, both in home and diaspora; and Delta-2, a partnership with the Czech Republic entering its third phase this September to bring new technology and international collaboration to Nigeria.

He said his visit to NiDCOM was to present two key projects: a government backed payment platform, similar to Revolut, designed to be seamless, flexible, multi-currency, and to provide real-time monitoring at affordable rates, while the second project aims to engage Nigerians in the Diaspora, particularly in science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, to develop practical projects that can grow the economy.

While commending Dabiri-Erewa, the NASENI CEO added that NiDCOM’s database of professionals would play an essential role towards this course. He asserted that the partnership will foster opportunities for Nigerians everywhere to work together for Nigeria’s progress; through sharing ideas, skills, and experiences that can help build a stronger, more innovative Nigeria, especially under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Dabiri-Erewa lauded the works done by the Agency.

She assured that the Commission will give them the relevant support needed, while suggesting the NASENI team to participate at the 8th Nigeria Diaspora Investment it (NDIS), to be held from November 11-13, 2025 in Abuja. Both NiDCOM and NASENI also agreed to set up a joint working committee to streamline areas of collaboration and design projects focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), alongside wider Diaspora engagement.