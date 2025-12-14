NASENI Launches FutureMakers Program To Empower Nigerian Children Aged 5–16

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has officially launched FutureMakers, a national innovation program aimed at discovering, nurturing, and empowering Nigerian children between the ages of 5 and 16 to create solutions for real-world challenges.

The launch event, held at the NASENI Innovation Hub in Idu Industrial Area, Abuja, brought together government officials, education stakeholders, innovation leaders, partners, and media representatives. The initiative underscores Nigeria’s long-term commitment to building a generation of creators, inventors, and problem-solvers.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, emphasized the importance of cultivating innovation early.

“If we want a future of world-class innovators, we must start shaping them young. Nations that lead in innovation began by investing in young people, and today NASENI is taking that bold step through FutureMakers. Early exposure creates lifelong innovators. This is how nations rise,” he said.

Halilu explained that FutureMakers is part of a long-term national strategy to build a steady pipeline of young creators who will shape Nigeria’s innovation trajectory over the next 30 to 50 years.

Oluwabusola (Beckley) Perez-Folayan, Head of the NASENI Innovation Hub and Program Manager, described the program as a transformative platform that will redefine how Nigerian children engage with creativity and innovation.

“FutureMakers is designed to identify, nurture, and empower young innovators from ages 5 to 16, helping them transform their ideas into prototypes built for the future. Our mission is to groom the next generation of innovative leaders who will develop groundbreaking, commercially viable solutions and strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem. This program is more than a competition; it is a national movement to cultivate young problem-solvers who will shape the country’s technological future,” she said.

The program will be implemented nationwide through NASENI Institutes across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to ensure inclusivity and equal participation.

Awards and Benefits: Winners and outstanding participants will receive up to ₦5 million in scholarships, Access to mentorship, innovation coaching, and NASENI Innovation Clubs, Opportunities to participate in incubation and acceleration programs, Top finalists will enjoy an international study tour, giving exposure to global innovation ecosystems.

Perez-Folayan highlighted that these pathways are designed to ensure ideas generated during the program can progress into viable prototypes, solutions, and early-stage ventures, positioning young Nigerians at the forefront of technological innovation.