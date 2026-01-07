NASENI Launches Competition For MDAs To Stimulate  Technological Advancement

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is excited to announce the launch of an Inter-Agency Innovation Competition & Awards aimed at harnessing innovation, promoting collaboration and creativity among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

NASENI has the statutory mission “To develop and maintain a dynamic infrastructure to drive Nigeria’s indigenous industrialization, job creation and national progress for the country.”

This specific initiative amongst the MDAs seeks to harness innovative ideas that can drive technological advancement and address pressing challenges facing the nation amongst public servants.

The competition hereby invites all MDAs to propose innovative solutions in various sectors, including health, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, leveraging science and technology to enhance public service delivery and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

MDAs are encouraged to submit their entries through https://naseni.gov.ng/innovation/