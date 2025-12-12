New Telegraph

December 12, 2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NASENI Inaugurates FutureMakers…

NASENI Inaugurates FutureMakers To Instill Innovation,

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched FutureMakers, a programme targeted at instilling a culture of innovation and creativity among children 15 years and below.

In his keynote address at the event held yesterday, at the Agency’s headquarters, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the technological future of Nigeria belongs to the younger generation, noting that FutureMakers by NASENI (www.innovation. naseni.gov.ng/futuremakers) will inspire young minds to develop innovative solutions to societal challenges by fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving.

He said: “Today, we take another step toward securing Nigeria’s long-term innovation future. “We are here to officially launch FutureMakers by NASENI, another national programme designed to identify, nurture and empower young innovators between the ages of 5 and 16 years.”

