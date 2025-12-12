NASENI Inaugurates FutureMakers To Instill Innovation,

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched FutureMakers, a programme targeted at instilling a culture of innovation and creativity among children 15 years and below.

In his keynote address at the event held yesterday, at the Agency’s headquarters, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the technological future of Nigeria belongs to the younger generation, noting that FutureMakers by NASENI (www.innovation. naseni.gov.ng/futuremakers) will inspire young minds to develop innovative solutions to societal challenges by fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving.

He said: “Today, we take another step toward securing Nigeria’s long-term innovation future. “We are here to officially launch FutureMakers by NASENI, another national programme designed to identify, nurture and empower young innovators between the ages of 5 and 16 years.”