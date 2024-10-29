NASENI, Imose Roll Out Made-In-Nigeria Laptops, Tablets

Share

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Imose Technologies Limited, an indigenous Nigerian company, are rolling out made-in-Nigeria laptops and tablets for use by Nigerians.

The 14-inch laptops and 10.5-inch tablets are manufactured under the NASENI brand name. This move aligns with the agency’s mission to drive indigenous industrialization, local content and to promote job creation in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes local content development and cooperation amongst economic players in order to revamp the economy.

The NASENI Zedon X-Pro laptop comes with a Core i5 processor and a 14-inch screen which offers a blend of power, portability, and practicality, making it an attractive choice for a wide range of users including students, professionals, or anyone who needs a reliable lap – top or tablet on-the-go. Similarly, the 10.5-inch tablet strikes a balance between portability and functionality, making it an ideal choice for various use cases like docu-ment editing, drawing, video streaming or gaming.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the partnership is “a strategic move which aligns with the Agency’s 3Cs principles of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialisation to work with like minds.

This is why we are working with Imose Technologies to bridge the technological gap by re – ducing importation bills. “We are transforming the Agency by making it a central player in Nigeria’s technology revolution by adopting, adapting and domesticating cutting-edge technologies.

At NASENI, we are building a national brand that going forward, every household in Nigeria will have one NASENI’s product or the other,” Halilu added.”

Also, Chairman of Imose Technologies, Osayi Izedonmwen said, “For 10 years, we have had a relentless focus on solving uniquely Nigerian problems by championing the local manufacturing of mobile and computer devices to improve lives and transform local institutions.”

