NASENI Empowers 200 Imo Youths On Electrical Installation & Maintenance

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NAS- ENI) Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s focus on job creation and employment generation in the Renewed Hope Agenda, even as NASENI, at the weekend, empowered 200 Imo State youths in modern Electrical Installations and Maintenance.

Halilu said the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government has inspired NASENI to embark on training of 200 young individuals from Imo State who benefited from the 5-Day comprehensive training in the special vocation of electrical installation and maintenance, which began on Monday and was concluded on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the NASENI Skill Acquisition Training & Youth Empowerment programme, held at the Rockview Hotel located at Okigwe, Owerri, Imo State, the EVC/CEO said NASENI took the participants through access to capacity enhancement modules in modern electrical installation and maintenance and advanced training tools like multimeter testers and cordless drilling machines, aimed at equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge to undertake electrical installation and maintenance with enhanced proficiency.

According to Halilu “in the 21st century, the significance and value of technical and vocational skills cannot be overemphasized, especially in a developing country like ours. The economic opportunities are limitless, for those who realize the value and commit themselves to learning and re-learning” Halilu further said, “Moreso President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government’s focus on job creation and youth development aligns perfectly with the goals of NASENI and the program.

As a Federal Agency, he explained, NASENI remains steadfast in its commitment to realizing the renewed hope agenda and opportunity for the people”. He recalled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda which identifies crucial sectors for economic development: Food Security, Poverty Alleviation, Economic Growth & Job Creation, Access to Capital & Consumer Credit, Inclusivity, Improved Security, a Fair Playing Field & Rule of Law, and Fighting Corruption.

The EVC/CEO expressed NASENI’s gratitude to President Tinubu for creating an enabling agency to organize the training and capacity building program for the youths in Imo State. He said it is through the President’s vision and dedication that NASENI, established in 1992, continues to drive the development of science, technology, engineering and innovation in Nigeria.

The Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma whose State’s citizens benefited from the NASENI 5-Day training programme joined in praising the President for focusing on critical issues of job creation and youths’ empowerment especially at this time when the nation is going through a difficult economic phase. He said “youth empowerment and giving fresh skills to citizens to cope with new trends in service delivery in their various vocations is the only measure to keep them in their jobs and make them relevant”.

The Governor said he was grateful to President Tinubu and the EVC/CEO of NASENI for considering Imo State’s citizens in the implementation of the Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programme. He said he felt fulfilled each time he was able to put smiles on the faces of the youths in the State because they are the future of the State. He said he believed that this initiative by NASENI has the potential not only to empower the youths but to create wealth and to chart a viable economic future for the participating youths.

Imo State, he said, was the only place where NASENI has empowered about 200 youths. For other States, he said usually 100 participants were selected. Governor Uzodinma said he was impressed that such an empowerment opportunity came during his administration of the State and under the watch of a new administration of President Tinubu. According to him, the empowerment of youths is a priority agenda of the State, especially in innovation and digital skills to make the citizens self-reliant.

The Governor announced a cash donation of N100, 000 to each of the participants, in addition to the N20,000 for transportation which was given to them by NASENI, as a start off fund as they move into practicing modern Electrical Installation and Maintenance. The NASENI boss used the opportunity of the closing ceremony to hand over to 300 vulnerable women in the State the NASENI Save 80 Efficient Cook Stove.

On this gesture, again, the Governor expressed his heartfelt appreciation to NASENI and the Federal Government for remembering the poor and the vulnerable women in Imo State. On his part, Halilu appreciated the Governor for his commitment to improving the lives of the people of Imo State, and for his invaluable support for the NASENI initiative. He said the Governor’s dedication has been instrumental in making this program a resounding success.

The 200 trainees were carefully selected from those already working in the field of Electrical Installation and Maintenance. Having completed their training, they were handed a complete set of electrical tools. The new tools will enable them to apply their newly-acquired knowledge to install electrical systems in buildings and vehicles, and to identify, rectify and mitigate electrical faults.