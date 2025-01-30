NASENI Celebrates Halilu’s Recognition As Young Global Leader By Thisday Newspaper

Share

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has celebrated its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, for being honoured with the Young Global Leader Award by ThisDay Newspaper during its grand 30thanniversary celebration held on January 27, 2025, in Lagos.

The award recognizes Khalil Halilu’s transformative leadership, visionary contributions to Nigeria’s technology and manufacturing sectors, and his commitment to sustainable development through innovation.

Since assuming leadership at NASENI, Halilu has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives that have solidified the agency’s position as a critical driver of Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

Halilu’s leadership has led to 35 marketready products for use by Nigerians and closed deals on 44 projects with Agency’s partners, ready for launching or commissioning. Speaking on the award, Halilu expressed gratitude to ThisDay Newspaper for the recognition, dedicating the accolade to the entire NASENI team.

