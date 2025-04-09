NASENI, Caverton Helicopters Train Female Staff On UAV

Share

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Caverton Helicopters have commenced the second batch of training for 10 selected female engineers and scientists from NASENI system-wide in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) technology.

The six-week training programme, which kicked off on Monday at Caverton’s training school in Ikeja, Lagos, is part of the NASENICaverton, (NASCAV) ongoing partnership agreement to strengthen the aviation mandate of NASENI.

The training is a key component of the SHEFLY project, a pioneering initiative by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, aimed at empowering rural women to leverage drone technology for precision farming and increased agricultural yields, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks, Dr. Abayomi Okesola, the team Lead NASCAV project, who spoke on behalf of NASENI management, welcomed the trainees to the epoch training exercise with CAVERTON, citing them as worthy partners due to their impressive track record in aviation and marine spaces.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

