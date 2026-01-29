NASENI, AUST Partner On Innovation, Research Commercialisation

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on innovation, technology development, and commercialisation of research outputs.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu, while signing MoU with the university leadership in his office at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja, described the engagement as a positive step toward deepening institutional collaboration that delivers practical impact.

He stated that the Agency remained committed to partnerships that move research beyond publications into real-world solutions. “NASENI is focused on innovation that targets the right audience and produces tangible outcomes.

Our Innovation Hub was established to ensure that promising ideas are nurtured, supported, and scaled into usable technologies that contribute to national development,” he said.

Halilu further reaffirmed NASENI’s openness to working closely with universities and research institutions, stressing that collaboration is critical to bridging the gap between academia and industry. “This is your home, and we look forward to doing a lot of collaborations together,” he said.

In his response, the President of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Prof. Peter Azikiwe Onwualu, highlighted the long-standing relationship between both institutions, recalling previous collaborations, postgraduate training programmes, and joint initiatives that had benefitted NASENI staff and researchers.

The delegation emphasised the importance of renewing and expanding cooperation in line with emerging innovation priorities. He explained that the AUST Inspire Innovation Hub was established to address the persistent challenge of limited research commercialisation.

“We are changing the narrative from research done solely for academic promotion to research that ends in products, innovation, and real value,” the AUST president stated, citing ongoing agrowaste conversion projects supported under NASENI’s Delta-2 programme.

Both institutions agreed to deepen cooperation in innovation, technology transfer, and human capital development. AUST also invited NASENI to participate in its upcoming international conference on innovation scheduled for April, where NASENI’s leadership is expected to be recognised for contributions to advancing research commercialisation and innovation in Nigeria.