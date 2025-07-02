NASENI, ATV Partner On Abuja Tech Village To Boost Economy

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has unveiled its strategic partnership with the Abuja Technology Village (ATV) to develop 300 hectares of land dedicated to factories, technology companies, and innovationdriven manufacturing plants to boost the national economy.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday held at the office of Abuja Technology Village, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to come with local and foreign partners to transform NASENI allotted sites at the Abuja Technology Village from a research-centric institution into a fully-fledged manufacturing agency.

He said: “NASENI will work to attract investments and create job opportunities through this initiative. “Our goal is to promote national brands and local production through the Abuja Technology Village.”