NASENI Applauds FG’s ‘Nigeria First Policy’

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s “Nigeria First Policy,” describing it as a bold step toward accelerating Nigeria’s industrial revolution and economic growth.

In a statement issued yesterday, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, commended the policy’s prioritisation of locally made goods and indigenous solutions in government procurement.

He said the directive would empower local entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and technology innovators by giving them the necessary support to thrive.

“With Mr. President’s directive to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to revise and enforce guidelines in favor of local suppliers, we anticipate a significant increase in patronage of Nigerian-made products,” Mr. Halilu said.

“Government is a major buyer of goods and services, and this move will translate into increased demand across key sectors,” he added.

Describing the policy as “forward-thinking and revolutionary,” Mr. Halilu noted that NASENI had long championed local content through its own initiatives.

He highlighted products developed by the agency, ranging from Nigerian-assembled vehicles and energy systems to smart irrigation tools and electronic devices, as evidence of the quality and competitiveness of local manufacturing.

He further referenced NASENI’s ongoing Made-in-Nigeria Strategic Focus Group meetings held across the country, aimed at driving awareness and understanding of consumer attitudes toward local products.

These forums bring together experts, regulators, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and civil society actors to identify challenges and promote solutions for increasing.

