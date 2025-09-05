NASENI, AfriLabs Launch N250m Innovate Naija Challenge To Support Local Inventors

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in partnership with AfriLabs, has officially launched the InnovateNaija Challenge, a groundbreaking initiative designed to discover, empower, and fund the next generation of Nigerian innovators.

With a total cash prize of N250 million, the challenge aims to catalyse the growth of local inventions in science, engineering, and manufacturing.

The InnovateNaija Challenge was officially announced by Anas Balarabe byYazid, Special Adviser on Commercialisation to the Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, at the GITEX Nigeria Startup Festival 2025.

The initiative invites inventors, innovators, and entrepreneurs from all 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to submit their groundbreaking ideas and products for a chance to win significant funding and receive technical support.

Speaking at the launch, Yazid emphasised the core mission of the initiative, stating, “The initiative is designed to find, fund and fast-track the best home-grown products into solutions that work locally and can scale globally.”

He further encouraged aspiring innovators, adding, “If you’ve built something that works, even if it’s rough around the edges, this stage is for you.”

Applicants from any of the 36 states and the FCT are to submit their applications online, with participants encouraged to post on social media tagging @NASENIhub and @NASENIHQ.

The competition will shortlist five innovations from each state and the FCT, with the public voting to select 37 state winners.

From these, 15 finalists will be chosen to pitch live at the NASENI Invention Festival.

The grand prize winner will receive N100 million to commercialise their innovation, with N30 million and N20 million awarded to the first and second runners-up, respectively. The remaining 35 state winners will each be granted N2.5 million.

Beyond funding, all winners will gain admission to the NASENI Innovation Hub incubation program, receiving access to technical support, machinery, and manufacturing facilities at the agency’s 12 institutes and Centre of Excellence in Abuja.

Yazid also highlighted that governors and the FCT minister have been invited to match NASENI’s support for winners from their states, ensuring that “the seed planted here can grow right at home.”

He concluded by articulating the vision behind InnovateNaija: “Build here, sell to the world; innovation lives in every LGA – let’s give it a lift; with the right support, Nigerian ingenuity becomes Nigerian industry.”

He also commended the Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, describing his leadership as “practical, inclusive, and brave – funding what works, elevating women innovators, and opening NASENI s doors to everyone who can build.”