NASENI, AFIT Strengthen Ties On AAVDI, Made-In-Nigeria Helicopter

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Dr. Bashir Gwandu, has called for stronger collaboration with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, Kaduna State for the smooth take-off of the permanent site of Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Development Institute (AAVDI), an institute under NASENI.

The institute is located within AFIT Complex in Kaduna. The NASENI boss, who dis- closed this on Wednesday when the new Commandant of AFIT, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) S.L. Rabe paid him a courtesy visit at NASENI headquarters Abuja, congratulated the new AFIT boss on his resumption of duty. AVM Rabe came to NASENI with AFIT Provost, Professor Dauda Mohammed; Director, Quality Assurance, AFIT, Dr I. Yahuza and Director of Projects, AFIT, Group Cpt Ahmed.

He said his visit to NASENI was to congratulate the EVC on his appointment as well as touch base with him on the collaboration for the establishment of the NASENI Institute in Kaduna. He said it was an honour and he looked forward to strengthening ties with NASENI to develop AADVI and also fast-track the ongoing work on made-in-Nigeria helicopters. He promised to work with NASENI and asked that AFIT staff should be part of training for unskilled talents such as welding, etc.

“I am of the opinion that the AFIT staff should be part of the NASENI training to gain knowledge from the training.” He said the main reason for having the helicopter and the AAVDI is for Nigeria to be self-reliant in aviation technology, noting that there will be manufacturing of components for the helicopter and other aircrafts that NASENI can produce. On its part, NASENI would work with AFIT on prefabricated structures/homes in areas where there is deficiency, provide technical team with respect to setting up AFIT’s laser cutting machine and automation systems.