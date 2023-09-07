NASEMA Officials’ Arrest: Gov Sule Urges DSS Not To Spare Anyone

…vow to deal with any govt official indulges in criminal act

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure that any official found wanting in the arrest of some officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency officials (NASEMA) allegedly caught selling palliatives in the market are made to face the full weight of the law.

He made this position public in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, Comdr. Peter Ahemba, made available to newsmen, said it was regrettable that while federal and state governments are working relentlessly to alleviate the suffering faced by victims of flood and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), some government officials will shamelessly connive with criminal elements to divert and sell such materials.

Sule warned that any government officials caught indulging in any form of indiscipline and criminality against his administration’s principles of accountability fairness and prudent management of the state’s meagre resources would not be dealt with squarely.

He said that the state government has received with a sense of satisfaction the progress by the Department of State Services (DSS), in the arrest of some officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) alleged to be part of a syndicate which specialists in diverting and sale of relief materials by the government for the needy.

The statement which read in parts ” The Nasarawa State Government has received with satisfaction, the progress by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the arrest of some officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), alleged to be part of a nationwide syndicate which specializes in diverting relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and victims of flood in the State”

“His Excellency Engr Abdullahi A. Sule has always championed the fear of God Almighty in the way officials conduct affairs of government under their trust”

“The Governor therefore notes that it is unfortunate that, while the Federal and State Governments are working relentlessly to alleviate the hardship being faced by the victims, some government officials will shamelessly collude with criminal elements and get involved in the diversion and sales of the materials”

“The administration of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has remained consistent since the assumption of office on May 29th, 2019 in the prudent and transparent management of the State’s meagre resources, just as accountability in governance has been the watchword of the A. A Sule administration and so, will not condone any act of indiscipline and criminality from any official of the Government”

“Engr Abdullahi A. Sule as Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum is poised to support the DSS in casting it’s net widely and getting to the root of the activities of this nefarious syndicate so that those found wanting are meant to face the full wrath of the law, no matter how highly placed”

“The Nasarawa State Government is ready to support the DSS and the Judiciary in ensuring that, those among our citizens in Nasarawa State who might be found wanting at the end of investigation are punished accordingly, to serve as a deterrent to other criminal-minded public officials”