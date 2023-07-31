NASCON revenue rises by 48.0% in Q2’23

NASCON Allied Industries Plc (NASCON) has reported a revenue growth of 48.0 per cent year-onyear (y/y) in its unaudited second quarter of 2023 financials. The growth was driven by price increases instituted across NASCON’s salt products and higher volumes, particularly in the northern region. Across its business regions, revenue from the North (71.9% of revenue) continued to be the largest contributor to total sales outturn, growing by 55.4 per cent y/y.

In the same vein, revenue from the western (+20.5% y/y | 21.5% of revenue) and eastern (+91.4% y/y | 6.6% of revenue) regions maintained the momentum witnessed in Q1-23 quarterly analysis of the number highlights the stellar performance achieved in Q2-23, as revenue grew by 25.8 per cent, following a broad-based increase across all regions – North (+26.0% q/q), West (+21.8% q/q) and East (+38.5% q/q). Gross margin increased by 17.76 ppts to 56.5 per cent, as the revenue growth for the period outpaced the cost of sales (+5.5% y/y).

Aside from the relatively stable commodity prices and FX rate in Q1-23, we believe the higher inventory from 2022 limited the need to procure raw materials, thus shielding the company from cost pressures. On an HY basis, gross margin (+16.37 ppts) increased to 49.7 per cent.