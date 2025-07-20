NASC To Relocate To New Office Complex By November – Enyiekere

Barring any last-minute hitches, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) will move into its new office complex located within the National Assembly Complex by the first week of November.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the project site. He led Commissioners and top management staff of the Commission to assess the progress of work and expressed satisfaction with both the pace and quality.

“With this pace and high quality of work, I’m optimistic that we will move into this building as early as the first week of November,” he said.

The Managing Director of Strabic Construction Ltd, Mr. Lekan Adebiyi, who conducted the team round the four-storey structure, said the project was 85 per cent completed and would be delivered soon.

The state-of-the-art building includes office spaces for the Executive Chairman, Commissioners, and staff, a 150-capacity suspended auditorium, underground car park, health facility, recreational area, and prayer rooms.

Enyiekere urged the project committee to redouble efforts to meet the November timeline. Upon completion, the new office is expected to save the Commission millions of naira spent annually on rent.