NASC: New SeedTracker, SeedCodex’ll Drive Significant Transformation

The Acting Director-General of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Ishiak Othman Khalid, has announced that the introduction of SeedTracker and SeedCodex will drive significant transformation in the country’s agricultural sector.

He stated that these innovations were designed to enhance seed quality, ensure traceability, and boost farmers’ confidence.

Khalid, who stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja recently, said that the National Agricultural Seeds Council was leveraging innovation to tackle the challenges of counterfeit seeds and inefficient certification processes.

He emphasised that this initiative aimed to provide farmers with reliable access to high-quality, certified seeds, which are crucial for increasing productivity and ensuring food security.

Khalid further highlighted that the introduction of SeedTracker and SeedCodex reinforced NASC’s dedication to innovation and the empowerment of farmers.

These technologies help eliminate low-quality seeds, protect livelihoods, and contribute to food security. By providing farmers with access to certified seeds and expert guidance, they enhance productivity and profitability.

Additionally, policymakers and development agencies benefit from reliable data, enabling more effective interventions.

Khalid emphasised that NASC’s adoption of these advanced solutions sets a new standard for agricultural excellence, positioning Nigeria and Africa for a more resilient and inclusive agricultural system.

He described SeedTracker as a digital platform designed to streamline seed production data and facilitate seamless communication among key stakeholders, including producers, regulators, and farmers.

“The system provides centralised access to critical information such as seed quantity, variety, and availability, promoting transparency and informed decision-making.

“It also simplifies the registration process for seed producers, connects them with buyers, and digitizes seed certification, making compliance monitoring more efficient for regulators,” he said.

Dr. Khalid highlighted that farmers would receive expert guidance on crop management, while policymakers and development agencies will leverage the data for informed interventions, fostering food security and agricultural growth.

He said: “Its versatility across various crops and regions makes it a transformative tool in improving seed systems.

