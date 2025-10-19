NASC, Malaysian Parliament Compare Notes On Effective Parliamentary Administration

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and the Parliament of Malaysia have exchanged ideas on strengthening parliamentary administration through knowledge sharing and institutional collaboration.

A high-powered delegation from the NASC, led by its Executive Chairman, Chief Saviour Enyiekere, embarked on a parliamentary study visit to the Malaysian Parliament (Parlimen Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur. The delegation included Honourable Commissioners, Chairmen of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, the House Committee on Public Service Matters, and senior management staff of the Commission.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Emmanuel Anyigor, Deputy Director, Information/Spokesperson of the NASC, the engagement provided a platform for both institutions to share experiences in legislative management, human resource development, and innovation in parliamentary procedures.

In his remarks, Chief Enyiekere explained that the visit was part of the Commission’s efforts to benchmark international best practices and improve service delivery within Nigeria’s legislative bureaucracy.

“We believe that exposure to global standards in parliamentary administration will not only enhance the capacity of our staff but also strengthen the institutional framework of the National Assembly,” he stated.

He commended the Malaysian Parliament for the warm hospitality extended to the Nigerian delegation and noted the long-standing bilateral relations between both countries.

The Chief Administrator of the Malaysian Parliament, Dato Ahmad Hussaini bin Abdul Rahman, represented by the Head of the Management Division of the House of Representatives, Amisyahrizan bin Amir Khan, welcomed the delegation and lauded Nigeria’s commitment to institutional growth.

“Inter-parliamentary cooperation is key to the growth of democratic governance. Malaysia and Nigeria share a common goal of strengthening the legislature as a pillar of democracy,” he said.

During technical sessions with various parliamentary departments, the NASC delegation studied Malaysia’s systems of human resource management, records management, staff welfare, legislative research, and administrative procedures.

The sessions revealed structural similarities between both parliaments, with Malaysia recently enacting legislation to establish a Parliamentary Service Board, similar to Nigeria’s NASC, which will serve as the statutory body for managing parliamentary staff.

It was also observed that the Malaysian Parliament operates an advanced pre-retirement programme, where staff undergo training two years before retirement to prepare them for post-service life and entrepreneurship.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Malaysian Parliament complex, including its state-of-the-art library, and attended a plenary session of the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives), where they were officially received by the Speaker, H.E. Tan Sri Dato (Dr) Johari bin Abdul. The Speaker commended the visit as a positive step toward strengthening South–South parliamentary cooperation.

Both institutions agreed to explore future collaboration through staff exchange programmes, training workshops, and joint administrative initiatives.

The visit, facilitated by the Nigerian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, forms part of the NASC’s broader commitment to promoting excellence, transparency, and innovation in Nigeria’s legislative administration.

At the end of the study tour, both sides exchanged souvenirs to commemorate the successful engagement.