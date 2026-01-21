NASC Confirms Emmanuel Odo Senate Clerk, Sidi Acting House Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as Clerk to the Senate while appointing Ibrahim Sidi as Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Public Affairs, Emmanuel Anyigor, on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr Saviour Enyiekere, the Commission also approved the appointment and redeployment of other officers to various consolidated positions across the National Assembly.

Anyigor in the statement disclosed that these decisions were reached at the Commission’s 19th meeting held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Commission had earlier, on September 16, 2025, approved the elevation of Emmanuel Odo to the position of Acting Clerk to the Senate before his confirmation.

Also, before his appointment, Ibrahim Sidi served as Director of Administration in the National Assembly. His appointment as Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives takes effect from February 9, 2026.

Sidi will succeed Dr Yahaya Danzariya, who is scheduled to formally retire from the National Assembly Service on February 8, 2026.

In a related development, the Commission also approved the appointment of Acting Secretaries to several directorates.

Those appointed include Fortune Ihua-Maduenyi (Protocol and Inter-Parliamentary Relations), Asien Fatima Nana (Zonal Liaison Offices), Engr. Bashir Layya (Estate and Works, effective February 3, 2026), Siyaka Wahab Sadiq (Deputy Clerk, Legislative, House of Representatives), and Dauda Bulama Bukar (Deputy Clerk, Administration, House of Representatives).