NASC Conducts 2025 Promotion Examination For Nat’l Assembly Staff

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has successfully conducted the 2025 Confirmation and Promotion Examination for staff of the National Assembly Service.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Saturday night in Abuja by the Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr Emmanuel Anyigor.

According to the statement, the Director of Promotion and Discipline, Mr Aniefiok Sampson, said a total of 912 officers drawn from both the National Assembly and the Commission participated in the computer-based examination (CBT), which was conducted by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Sampson explained that the officers were grouped into three batches to ensure effective coordination, with each batch allotted one hour and thirty minutes to complete the examination.

The Executive Chairman of NASC, Chief Saviour Enyiekere, who was represented by the Chairman of the Commission’s Committee on Promotions and Discipline, Hon. Ibrahim Malle, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He noted that the examination, which was the first promotion exercise under the 6th NASC, was conducted without any hitches.

Although the exercise was seamless, Hon. Malle assured staff that subsequent examinations would be even better organised.

The statement revealed that several top officials monitored the examination, including Hon. Commissioners Patrick Giwa; Mrs Mary Ekpenyong (South-South); Festus Ifesinachi Odii (South-East); Salihu Umar Agboola (North-Central); and Afeez Ipesa (South-West).

The Secretary to the Commission, Mr Lucky U. Ikharo, led the NASC management team to observe the exercise.

Similarly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Barrister Kamoru Ogulana, led a delegation of National Assembly management staff to monitor the examination.

In addition, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) deployed two officials to observe the process: Mrs Aishatu Salisu Gambo, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, and Mr Adeomi Nurudeen, Senior Quantity Surveyor.

While the CBT examination was conducted on Saturday, the statement added that practical examinations for drivers and security personnel are scheduled to hold on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Results of all examinations are expected to be submitted by NOUN to the National Assembly Service Commission by Tuesday, December 16, 2025.