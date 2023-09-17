NASC Committed to Promoting Good Governance, Says Amshi

Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi, is the Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he gives a comprehensive highlight of the statutory functions of the commission, achievements, challenges, relationship with the legislative and bureaucratic arms of the National Assembly, among others

What are the statutory functions of the National Assembly Service Commission?

The key responsibilities of the National Assembly Service Commission are to ensure the development of a crop of excellent manpower resources that are competent and knowledgeable, to provide support and expertise to the legislators with a view to meeting the challenges of good legislation for democratic governance and sustainable development.

The Act establishing the Commission (The National Assembly Service Act, 2014) specifically provides that the National Assembly Service Commission shall formulate and implement guidelines for the function of the commission; appoint persons to hold or act in the offices of:

Clerk to the National Assembly; The Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Clerk of the Senate; Clerk of the House of Representatives, Deputy Clerks of the Senate; Deputy Clerks of House of Representatives; Secretaries to Directorates, and Holders of other offices that shall be created by the Commission on the recommendation of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

Other statutory functions of the Commission include: to make appointments on promotion and transfers and confirm such appointments; dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in the offices mentioned above, establish Conditions of Service and Schemes of Service for the National Assembly Service.

Nigerians would want to know the major strides recorded by the commission under your administration?

Since our assumption of Office in February, 2020, the 5th Commission has been able to able to make the following notable achievements: reviewed the conditions of service for the National Assembly Service, to ensure that staff due for retirement were retired appropriately as at when due, thus reducing stagnation in the service, which boost staff morale and efficiency in the system.

The conditions of service also provided for special allowances for the staff of the service, to ensure job satisfaction and make the National Assembly a great place to work. On the schemes of service, the commission also produced new schemes of service to ensure that all cadres that are peculiar to the service are adequately provided for. code of ethics, it also established a Code of Ethics to guide staff ethical conducts during and after office hours.

Expansion of the Establishment Structure of the National Assembly Management as well as the National Assembly Service Commission to provide opportunities for upward movement of Staff; thereby reducing stagnation in the system.

The Commission resolved the pending issues of 221 candidates employed in 2018 by the 4th Commission but were not absorbed into the system as well as 40 medical personnel on locum service for periods of over five years were also absorbed into the service.

In the area of appointments, the commission has ensured appropriate appointments into all existing vacancies regularly with competent and experienced personnel to ensure productivity in the service, taking into cognizance the guidelines provided in the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 and Extant Public Service Rules.

So far, the following appointments were made: promotions, conversions and disciplinary cases, all backlogs of promotions and conversions for deserving staff were immediately cleared, while continuous promotions were carried out as at when due.

The following numbers of staff were duly promoted, converted and disciplined in accordance with the extant rules. In the area of promotions, a total of 2,745 junior and senior staff were promoted; conversion: the commission has been able to convert a total of 447 staff within the period under review.

Also, in terms of disciplinary cases, a total of five staff were disciplined by the commission since we assumed office, and all were carried out within the ambient of the law. Payment of salary arrears and allowance: All pending arrears arising from the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage were cleared, while certain allowances due to staff were regularly paid.

Staff Training: The commission has developed a training manual for the service and this is being implemented accordingly. Appropriate capacity building trainings are being undertaken. The legislative aides are also being trained annually by the commission to improve their performance as they render services to the legislators.

Conferences and parliamentary study tours: The commission attends conferences and undertakes annual parliamentary study tours to various parliaments across the world to share experiences on issues of common interest. So far, we have visited the United Arab Emirate, Cape Verde, Zambia, Tanzania, and the United Kingdom.

It also visits State Assembly Service Commissions and has regularly undertaken visits to the State Assembly Service Commissions to discuss challenges and share experiences with them. To this effect, an Annual Conference of NASC/SASCs was held in Kaduna in 2021 which was a huge success.

Upgrade of ICT in the commission: The commission has upgraded its ICT facilities, which can now provide a robust database for the personnel of the service. Regular verifications were being conducted by the commission to ensure that qualified staff with appropriate qualifications are in the service and placed properly Construction of NASC Office Complex: With the support of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, the National Assembly Service Commission has commenced the construction of a befitting Office Complex within the National Assembly Premises.

The project has reached an advanced stage of completion. Inclusion of the National Assembly Service Commission and the State Assembly Service Commissions in the ongoing Amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What are the major challenges of the commission and how are such encumbrances being managed by your administration?

One of the major challenges the Commission faced in the last three years was the issue of payment of allowances of staff of the service. The commission witnessed numerous industrial actions arising from demands of the Staff Union (PASAN) for the full implementation of the allowances contained in the conditions of service for the National Assembly Service.

The issues are still pending and are being attended to. Another major challenge faced by the commission is unconducive and inadequate office space for smooth operation. The commission is presently occupying a rented building as its Office that is not spacious to accommodate the commission and staff.

Let me at this point appreciate the efforts and unalloyed support of the National Assembly to make sure that the Commission has a befitting permanent office. The commission has embarked on the construction of a befitting NASC Office Complex located within the National Assembly.

The project was awarded to Strabic Construction Ltd on 26th July, 2021 with the completion period of 104 weeks. The project has reached an advanced stage of completion and would be ready for commissioning by the end of 2023.

How do you as a Commission relate with the bureaucratic and legislative arms of the National Assembly?

There is no doubt that the Commission relates well with the Legislators and the Management of the National Assembly. The Commission ensures the provision and development of a crop of excellent manpower resources that is competent and knowledgeable, to provide support and expertise to the Legislators with a view to meeting the challenges of good legislation for democratic governance and sustainable development.

The Legislators have over the years provided all the necessary support to the Commission whenever the need arises. The Legislators have carried out several oversight visits to the Commission and were well satisfied with what we were able to achieve with the resources available. They offered relevant advice to the Commission on issues that require their attention.

The National Assembly Service Act, 2014 has provided the functions of the commission as regards the Management of the National Assembly. So, we make sure that we provide the adequate policy guidelines for effective service delivery.

Are there major challenges you face while relating with them and how do you manage the situations?

There are no serious challenges being faced in our relationship with the Legislators and the Management of the National Assembly. Like I mentioned earlier, the commission has a smooth working relationship with the Legislators and the Management of the National Assembly.

The Legislative Aides attached to the law- makers have been having problems with the bureaucracy of the establishment over certain allegedly unpaid financial entitlements. Do you have constitutional powers to intervene in such a situation and how have you actually intervened in the past?

Well, I want to say that, in addition to its statutory functions, the commission has the responsibility of recruiting Legislative Aides for Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives. These comprise Senior Legislative Aides (SLAs), Legislative Aides (LAs), Legislative Assistants (LA), Personal Assistant and Secretaries who are recruited at the pleasure of their principals.

The Legislative Aides are temporary staff whose appointments end at the expiration of the tenure of their principals. The payment of their salaries and allowances is the responsibility of the Management of the National Assembly. To the best of our knowledge, the salaries and the allowances of the Legislative Aides of the Legislators of the 9th National Assembly were adequately paid before the expiration of the tenure of their principals.

The Appointment Letters of the Legislative Aides of the Legislators of the 10th National Assembly are been processed by the Commission and they would start receiving their salaries and allowances as soon as they document their appointments in the National Assembly. The Commission would not hesitate to intervene whenever there are issues relating to the payment of salaries and the allowances of the Legislative Aides.

Does the commission have powers to sanction erring employees and or members of the National Assembly?

If yes, are there cases that happened under your administration? One of the responsibilities of the commission as provided in the National Assembly Act, 2014, is to dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over staff of the National Assembly Service.

The Commission upon the receipts of any reports of breach of the Extant Rules by staff of the Service, investigates and sanctions such staff if found guilty. The 5th commission has so far treated about six disciplinary cases and appropriate sanctions were meted out to erring staff in accordance with the Extant Rules.

It is important to let you know that the commission does not have the power to discipline Members of the National Assembly.

What is your happiest moment as the Chairman of the Commission, and what is your saddest moment, if any?

My happiest moment as the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, was on Wednesday, 20th October, 2021, the day the Foundation Laying Ceremony of the Commission’s Office Complex took place in the National Assembly.

As mentioned earlier, the Commission presently occupies a rented Office which is unconducive and inadequate. I wish you have the time for us to go and see project for yourself. The building is an edifice that everyone should be proud of.

The construction has reached an advanced stage and we are hoping that it will be commissioned by before the end of this year. The proximity of the Office Complex to the National Assembly will surely make the workings of the Commission much easier and the conducive environment will equally make the workings of the Commission more effective and productive.

So, we remain ever grateful to the Leadership of the National Assembly for their support on this project.