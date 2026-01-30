NASC Chairman Urges Akpabio To Inaugurate NASS Pension Board

…Seeks Council for former NASS presiding officers

…Urges building of new legislators’ quarters

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Chief Saviour Enyiekere, has called on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, to help fast-track the implementation of the National Assembly Service Pension Scheme by inaugurating the Assembly’s Pension Board.

According to a press statement issued on Friday by Emmanuel Anyigor, Director, Public Affairs (NASC), Enyiekere made this request while speaking during a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The Commission’s Chairman emphasised that the formal take-off of the Pension Board would enhance the well-being of retirees of the National Assembly Service.

He noted that many retirees of the Service were undergoing various degrees of untold hardships as a result of their inability to assess their pensionsong after retirement.

Dr Enyiekere noted that this measure would bring the National Assembly in line with global best practices for parliamentary administration and staff motivation.

​Beyond the push for pension reforms, the NASC Chairman also requested the National Assembly Leadership to help midwife certain measures that would enhance the smooth working of the federal legislature.

One of the proposals is the call for the establishment of a Council of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly to serve as a thinktank for for the National Assembly as well as the institutional memory of the Legislature; positing that leveraging the experience of past leaders would provide invaluable guidance for current and future assemblies, ensuring a seamless transition of legislative traditions and professional excellence.

​Addressing the physical infrastructure needs of the Legislature, the Commission further urged Senator Akpabio to support the reintroduction and construction of a National Assembly Legislative Quarters to help solve the growing accommodation challenges and insecurity faced by both Lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly.

He contended that building a modern residential complex for legislators and workers could help to streamline operations and enhance the security and efficiency of the Federal legislature.

Enyiekere used the visit, the first since the inauguration of the 6th NASC on 5th May, 2025, to inform the Senate Leadership of the activities and future intentions of the Commission, disclosing that among those intentions was a pending staff audit of the National Assembly Service by the Commission with the view to eliminating “ghost workers”.

In his response, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended the Commission’s foresight and commitment in discharging its mandates, acknowledging the necessity of the proposed reforms, assuring that the 10th National Assembly was poised to help the Commission achieve the set goals.

He urged the Commission to come up with ideas that would help amend the NASS Act 2014 to enable the Commission to take full control of the management of the manpower of all segments of the NASS.

The President of the Senate explained that the National Assembly Pension Board would soon be inaugurated after correcting some anomalies in its Act, which was currently undergoing amendment.

Akpabio, however, urged the Commission to strive to address some complaints arising from recent recent appoitments and redeployment of high-ranking officers of the National Assembly.