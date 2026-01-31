NASC Chairman Appeals to Akpabio to Inaugurate Pension Board

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Chief Saviour Enyiekere, has called on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to help fasttrack the implementation of the National Assembly Service Pension Scheme by inaugurating the Assembly’s Pension Board.,

The Director, Public Affairs (NASC), Emmanuel Anyigor revealed in a press statement that Enyiekere made the request while speaking during a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate on Thursday January 29. Dr Enyiekere was quoted to have emphasized that the formal take-off of the Pension Board would enhance the well-being of retirees of the National Assembly Service.

He noted that this measure would bring the National Assembly in line with global best practices for parliamentary administration and staff motivation.

Beyond the push for pension reforms, the NASC Chairman also requested the National Assembly Leadership to midwife certain measures that would enhance the smooth working of the federal legislature.

Addressing the physical infrastructure needs of the legislature, the Commission further urged Senator Akpabio to support the reintroduction and construction of a National Assembly Legislative Quarters to help solve the growing accommodation challenges and insecurity faced by both Lawmakers and staff of National Assembly.

He contended that building a modern residential complex for legislators and workers could help to streamline operations and enhance the security and efficiency of the Federal legislature.

Enyiekere used the visit, the first since the inauguration of the 6th NASC on May 5, 2025 to intimate the Senate Leadership of the activities and future intentions of the Commission, disclosing that among those intentions was a pending staff audit of the National Assembly Service by the Commission with the view to eliminating “ghost worker”.