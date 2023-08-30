NASC Boss Lauds Appointment Of Nwawuba As NASS Library Trust Fund Executive Secretary

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi has commended the appointment of Hon. Henry Nwawuba as the pioneer Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

Amshi made this assertion on Wednesday while receiving the Executive Secretary, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, describing the appointment as putting round peg in a round hole.

“Your appointment is an example of putting a round peg in a round hole. There is no doubt that with your vast knowledge in this matter, coupled with your passion and motivation you will drive this project to an enviable height,” he said.

He pledged the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with the Executive Secretary for a smooth take-off and eventual success of the project.

In his speech, Nwawuba explained that he had visited the Commission to solicit its cooperation in kick-starting the Trust Fund, stressing that the National Assembly Service Commission would be pivotal to the success of the Trust Fund.

He pointed out that the National Assembly Service Commission was supposed to have a seat on the Board of the Trust Fund.

Nwawuba said that he envisioned the Trust Fund to be a catalyst for legislative excellence in Africa, saying: ‘’the National Assembly Library is geared to become a world-class centre for the generation and accumulation of knowledge pertinent to the legislature and national development. It will also serve as a centre for research and a platform for public dialogue and debate on the legislation, governance, and national development issues’’.

The Executive Secretary enumerated further the core services of the Trust Fund to include the establishment of an E-Library, archiving of legislative records with cutting-edge technology, research, and analysis, capacity building for legislators and staff of the National Assembly, publishing of periodic reports, policy briefs, among other functions.

Both leaders pointed out that the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act would need an amendment to fine-tune some observed ambiguities which might hinder the smooth operation of the Trust Fund.

The National Assembly Library Trust Fund was established by the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act 2022, which was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari on 10 February 2023.

The establishment commenced operations on 15th June 2023 following the ratification of the appointment of Hon. Henry Nwawuba by the Board of the Trust Fund as its pioneer Executive Secretary.