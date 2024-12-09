NASC Appoints Nwoba Clerk Of Senate, Elevates Others 

Share

The National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) has approved the appointment of Mr Andrew Ogbonnaya Nwoba as the Clerk of the Senate.

The appointment, which takes effect from 11th December, 2024, was one of the outcomes of the Commission’s meeting held on Wednesday, 4th December, 2024.

Before this appointment, Nwoba was the Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning.

Deputy Director, Information, Emmanuel Anyigor who disclosed this in a statement released on Monday, said the

Commission has also endorsed the elevation of other key officers of the National Assembly bureaucracy.

The new appointees include Mr. Emmanuel Oda who was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate and Vivien N. Njemanze who was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives.

Also, Dr Obasi D. Ukoha is now the Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning.

However, Mr Rawlings Agada was deployed from his former position of Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate to Deputy Clerk (Legislative), Senate while Florence Kehinde A. was deployed from her former position as Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives to Deputy Clerk (Legislative), House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the Commission had earlier approved the appointment of Ogundayo Mofoluwake Olufunmilayo as Secretary of the Directorate of Special Duties; Alkali Umar Abubakar as the Secretary of the Directorate of Human Resource & Staff Development and Essien Eyo Essien as Secretary of the Directorate of Zonal Liaison Offices.

