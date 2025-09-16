NASC Appoints Emmanuel Odo As Acting Clerk Of Senate

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Odo as the Acting Clerk of the Senate, effective 16th September 2025.

According to a statement by Emmanuel Anyigor, Deputy Director, Information/Spokesperson for NASC, the approval was made during the Commission’s 10th meeting.

In the appointment letter personally signed by Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, Executive Chairman of NASC, he stated:

“I write to inform you that the 6th Commission at its 10th Meeting held on Tuesday, 16th September 2025, approved your appointment as Acting Clerk, Senate in the National Assembly with effect from 16/09/2025. This is in exercise of its powers as provided in Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014.”

Dr. Enyiekere noted that Odo’s appointment recognizes his hard work and administrative competence, urging him to maintain the confidence the Commission has placed in him.

Prior to this appointment, Emmanuel Odo served as Deputy Clerk, Senate (Administration).