NASC Appoints Atiku Ibrahim As Nat’l Assembly Deputy Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has appointed Atiku Ibrahim as the substantive Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

According to a statement released on Sunday by NASC and signed by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, dated 19 December 2024, said the appointment is effective from 2nd February 2025.

The letter stated that the appointment was in recognition of his hard work and administrative competence, urging him to continue to uphold the confidence reposed in him.

The letter read in part, “The National Assembly Service Commission at its 616th meeting held on Thursday 19th December 2024, approved your appointment as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, effective from 2nd February 2025”.

Before this promotion, Atiku served as the Director of Finance and accounts of the House of Representatives.

Atiku is a graduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and fellow Nigerian Institute of Management. He also obtained a Master’ degree in legislative studies as well as a PhD in legislative studies.

Moreover, he attended various courses at home and abroad, among them are, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Harvard University, USA, JF Kennedy School of Government USA, Duke University USA, West African Institute of Finance and Economic Management, (WAIFEM), Harvard Business School USA, RIPA International UK. among others.

While serving as Director of Finance, Atiku demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, distinguishing himself through meritorious service.

